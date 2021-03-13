Manju Warrier Talks About Working With Mammootty, Reveals She Was 'nervous And Cautious'

The highly-anticipated Mammootty starrer titled The Priest finally hit the theatres today on March 11, 2021. The film is a Malayalam-language horror mystery film directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko, which marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier in their career. Manju Warrier, who portrays the character of Susan in the horror mystery movie recently talked about her experience of working with South superstar Mammootty.

Manju Warrier talks about acting with Mammootty

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Manju spoke at length about working with the South superstar for the first time in her career. The actor stated that it was a dream come true moment for her but it was not easy. She further said that their first scene together was the climax sequence of the film and shooting the peak point of the narrative as the first scene was difficult. She added that she had to get into the mood of the character who has traveled through the full movie and at the same time she was extremely nervous and cautious about the fact that she was performing with Mammootty, whom she calls Mammookka. She explained that she could hear her heartbeat and kept thinking about what would happen if she made a mistake and a retake had to be shot. She went on to say more about how the actor made her comfortable and eventually they had a good time.

The Priest

The horror mystery film was scheduled for an August 2020 release but got delayed due to the pandemic. Helmed by debutant director Jofin T Chacko and bankrolled by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph under their production banners RD Illuminations and Anto Joseph Film Company, the plot revolves around Fr. Benedict, a priest with extraordinary skills to solve cold cases is in the trail of his new case. Other than Mammootty and Manju, the flick stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, TG Ravi, and Ameya Mathew in pivotal roles. The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads, "A priest and a police officer are trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides. As their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences."

Image Credits: Manju Warrier Official Instagram Account