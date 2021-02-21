Manju Warrier Was First Choice Of Makers To Play The Titular Role In 'Amutha'

The 2018 film Amutha was a huge hit and garnered tremendous praise from fans and critics alike. The actors and especially the filmmakers were highly praised for their work on the movie. Despite a fine job done by Sriya Sree, she wasn't originally intended to lead the role. It was Manju Warrier who was the first choice to play the titular character.

According to IMDB, the film took its inspiration from several paces and during this time PS Arjun began writing the film. He wrote the beginning and the climax scenes of the film first and then went on adding up parts in between as inspiration struck him. It was during this time that actor Manju Warrier was sought after to play the titular role of Amutha in the then-upcoming film of the same name. Manju Warrier did not end up doing the role and it was later passed on to Sriya Sree. The reason why Manju Warrier did not greenlight the role is yet unknown. However, the makers went ahead with Sriya and the film turned out to be a huge hit.

The movie Amutha went on to become quite unique for itself as it was one of the few films in India to have completed its shooting in less than a month. The same portal mentioned above reported that it took a mere 21 days to shoot the entire film from start to finish. Further on, it would take Anees Shaz only 6 days to shoot his bit in the film. Sriya Sree however would take much longer being the titular lead. The actor took approximately 16 days to complete her portion of shooting for the 2018 film. The film also used one of Zugzwang’s sounds for the film's initial few shots. The film Zugzwang is actually PS Arjun's films and thus the filmmaker added this bit to the film. The monologue that is played with the movie is voiced by Nimmy Arun. The actor also features in the film as the character of Lakshmi.

