Manju Warrier's Birthday: Unseen Picture Of The Actor From Her Younger Days

Actor Manju Warrier, known for her role in Asuran, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor always manages to take the internet by storm whenever she posts something on social media. Be it her glamourous selfies or stills from movie scenes, these posts always make fans go ‘aww’ whenever they are up. As we speak of this, we recently stumbled upon a rare and unseen picture of the actor which will leave fans shell-shocked looking at the post.

In the picture, the actor can be seen looking completely unrecognisable. She is seen giving an innocent pose as she stands beside several other women. Manju can be seen sporting a maroon silk kurta which consisted of embroidery work on the sleeves and half kurta followed by pleats. She completed the look with sleek hairdo, statement jewellery, a bangle and a bindi. She also opted for well-done brows and minimal makeup. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post received several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how unrecognisable the actor looked, while some praised the actor for her beauty. One of the users wrote, “omg, she looks unrecognisable”, while the other one said, “cute with a red heart” take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor herself goes on to share several other posts on her social media handle. She often goes on to give glimpses into her personal and professional life. Manju recently shared a candid picture of her. In the post, the actor can be seen looking at the ground and one hand in the air. She can be seen sporting a salmon pink top with polka-dotted stripes and a messy hairdo. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Roshan Andrews’ Prathi Poovankozhy alongside Anusree and Roshan Andrews in lead roles. She will next be seen in Jofin T. Chacko’s The Priest alongside Mammootty and Nikhila Vimal in a pivotal role. The film is currently in its post-production and is expected for a 2020 release.

