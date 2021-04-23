Manju Warrier's 'Chathur Mukham' Withdrawn From Theatres Due To COVID-19; Read Statement

The makers of Manju Warrier's latest movie Chathur Mukham have made the decision to withdraw their film from theatres in Kerala. The decision comes after Kerala announced that it has seen the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 at more than 22,000 cases on April 21. Manju Warrier who plays the lead role in the movie took to her social media handles to share the news with her fans.

Manju Warrier's movie Chathur Mukham withdrawn from theatres

Manju Warrier shared two posts on Instagram one in English and another one in Malayalam which said that they are temporarily withdrawing Chathur Mukham from all Kerala theatres after considering the current situation and the all-around health of the public and added, "We will definitely be back in theatres for you when it is safer, hopefully very soon."

She also expressed gratitude to all her fans for the love and support that was showered upon her by them. She shared that nearly 90 theatres in Kerala are running full houses of the film so there is a bit of sadness attached to their news but she feels that it was necessary as one needs to be more alert with COVID-19 protocols so that there is no more surge of cases in the state.

Netizens react to the news

Manju's fans were disheartened with the news but also agreed with their decision as they understand how grave the current situation is. Many suggested the actor to release the movie on OTT platforms while those who watched the movie in theatres shared their love for it. Read some of the comments below:

About Chathur Mukham's release date

While the new release date of the movie has not been announced yet, Manju mentioned that the movie will release again once the pandemic is under control and it is safe for people to venture out in public places. The film ran for 2 weeks after it initially released on April 8 in Kerala before it was pulled out by the makers.

Helmed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, Chathur Mukham is a techno-horror film that stars Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles. In the film, Manju Warrier plays the role of a social media addict and Sunny plays the role of her business partner and good friend. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "An ambitious young woman faces a supernatural force through technology. Will she be able to survive the onslaught and solve this unheard phenomenon?"

The movie is bankrolled by Jiss Thomas and Justin Thomas under their production banner Jiss Toms Movies and has Anil Kurian and Abhayakumar as co-writers. Besides Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne, the film also features, Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad and Kalabhavan Prajod in key roles.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Manju Warrier Instagram)

