Manju Warrier's Latest Glam Photo Makes Fans Go "Manju Chechi" To "utterly Gorgeous"

Actor Manju Warrier's latest post on her Instagram profile has been adored by her fans and celebrities as well. In the pic, where Warrier is seen enjoying herself at a Cafe and she showed a simple yet classy fashion statement wearing blue denim jeans and a simple shirt. She wore black sunglasses and showed her delightful smile with a coffee cup in hand. She wrote in the caption "Life happens, Laughter helps! and Coffee too" with a smiling emoticon.

Manju Warrier's photo made her fans go from "Manju chechi" to "what a beauty! within minutes". Vidya Balan commented "Whatta Gorgeous pic" with heart eyes and red heart emoticon to which Manju Warrier replied, "Love You!!". Reba Monica John commented "Ufff reversing in age" to which Warrier replied with a laughing and red heart emoticon. Amazed by her beautiful look one of her followers wrote "Somebody ban her!! Utterly Gorgeous!". Read comments here-

Manju Warrier, who is 42 now, is ageing like a fine wine and her Instagram photos are the proof of that. From sharing her candid moments in sunlight to simply smiling while looking at her phone there are many of her photos that amaze her fans for her youthful look. Earlier this month, she added a photo of her in a beautiful new hairstyle and she captioned the photo "Make someone smile every day, but never forget you are someone too". Her fans couldn't help but go gaga over her look with many commenting "gorgeous", "how are you so young", "Awesome Chechi".

A look at Manju Warrier's movies

Manju Warrier is one of the most successful leading actors in Malayalam cinema and is referred to as 'lady superstar'. Warrier made her acting debut at the age of 17 in the successful 1995 film Sakshyam. She won the National Film Award- Special Mention for her role of 'Bhadra'' in Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu in 1999. Her most well-known films are Thooval Kottaram, Pranayakalathu, Sallapam, Aaram Thampuran, Kanmadam, and several more. After marrying Dileep, she took a break from acting from 1999 and returned to the silver screen in 2014 after their divorce with the critically and commercially successful film How Old Are You?. She was recently seen in the Malayalam film The Priest opposite Mammootty.

Promo Image Source: Manju Warrier's Instagram

