Manobala, Veteran Actor-director, Dies Aged 69; Tributes Pour In

Manobala, veteran actor-director dies aged 69. The actor breathed his last on May 3 in Chennai. Manobala was reportedly suffering from liver-related problems. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city for the last two weeks. Actor-director GM Kumar confirmed the news on social media. He took to Twitter and shared the news with his followers. GM Kumar wrote, "Manobala Sir passed away." Check out his Tweet below:

Manobala Sir passed away😪😪😪 May 3, 2023

The news of the actor's sudden demise has come as a shock to many in the Tamil Film Industry. Details about his funeral and cremation is yet to be shared. The veteran's family is yet to issue an official statement.

Many of the actor's fans have taken to their respective social media handles to express their grief over his sudden demise. One of the user wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear that Director/Actor #Manobala sir is no longer with us. Was a true pleasure to work with you sir! You will be surely missed! Condolences to family, friends and loved ones." Check out more such tweets:

RIP Manobala Sir , Our Condolences to Family Members & Friends

More about Manobala

Manobala, born on December 8, 1953, was a filmmaker, producer, actor and comedian. He predominantly worked in Tamil language films. The actor started his career in the Tamil film industry in the early 1970s. He became an assistant director with Bharathiraja for his 1979 film Puthiya Vaarpugal with the reference of Kamal Haasan. It is also reported that he underwent an angio-treatment in January after experiencing chest pain.

