Manoj Tiwari Blessed With A Baby Girl, Neta Shares First Photo Of His 'nanhi Pari'

Manoj Tiwari’s family welcomed a ‘nanhi pari’ (little fairy) as the actor-politician was blessed with a baby girl. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader made the announcement on Twitter. He conveyed his gratitude to the Almighty for the good news.

Manoj Tiwari blessed with a baby girl

Manoj Tiwari shared a photo of the hospital staff presenting the newborn to him, as he looked at the little one in wonder. The Bhojpuri actor-singer-turned-politician wrote, “we have welcomed a little fairy’ as congratulations poured in.

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

Some of the celebrities who conveyed their greetings to the proud father included filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and Tiwari's state Bihar’s MLA, Niraj Kumar Singh, who is also the cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं — Niraj Kumar Singh (@MLANirajBablu) December 30, 2020

Manoj Tiwari has one daughter Jiya with his ex-wife Rani. She had completed her Class 12 exams with flying colours last year.

आज मुंबई आकर अपनी बेटी से मिला.. कुछ समय उसके साथ बिताया..जिया.. feeling proud क्यूँकि आपलोगों की दुआ से उसने ICSC board से 10+2 की परीक्षा 95.2% अंक से पास किया है.. उसको Gift में एक watch दिया.. इतने से ही ख़ुश हो गई वो..

एक बेटी आपको कितना proud फ़ील करा सकती है.. pic.twitter.com/O3yHifyMQk — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) May 18, 2019

Manoj Tiwari on work front

Manoj Tiwari is a two-time Member of Parliament from East Delhi constituency. He was the Delhi BJP chief from 2016 till June this year, after the Assembly elections earlier this year. Apart from being one of the most popular actors and singers in Bhojpuri cinema, he had also featured in shows like Bigg Boss.

Manoj Tiwari had recently been in the news, when he invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his home, to explain the farm laws that has been objected to by by the CM and other politicians, while farmers protested at Delhi borders for over a month.

