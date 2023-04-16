Manvita Kamath's Mother Passes Away; Kannada Actor Shares Cryptic Post

Kannada actress Manvita Harish Kamath recently announced that her mother Sujatha Kamath has died due to illness. Reportedly, the Tagaru actor's mother was receiving a treatment for her kidney ailment. She was in a critical condition at the hospital and breathed her last on April 16.

Manvita Harish took to her Instagram story to express her grief and wrote on a blank slide, "She Left." In the other slide, she shared a photo of her mother in a red and orange saree. She penned, "This void can never be filled," with a broken heart emoji. She also shared a cryptic post that read, "Anyone who abandons you is teaching you how to stand up on your own two feet."

Manvita also penned a note saying, "Not in a state to talk to anyone. Kindly respect my space and give me some time to get back." Manvita again shared a cryptic post that read, "You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will." Manvita's mother Sujatha was sick for the past one year.

Reportedly, the last rites of the Kanaka actor's mother will be performed tomorrow. Manvita shared a close bond with her mother. It was reportedly because of her mother, that she entered the entertainment industry. Her debut movie was Kendasampige and it was helmed by Duniya Soori.

About Manvita Harish Kamath

For the unversed, Manvita began her career as a radio jockey. She worked for Radio Mirchi. Later, she switched to Kannada films and is well known for her movies Chowka, Kanaka, Tagaru, Relax Satya, Shiva 143, India vs England, and more. She has also won several awards including Best Debutant Actress Award, Best Actress Award, Critics Best Actress Award and more for her Kannada films. Currently, the actress is dealing with her mother's demise and will not be interacting with anyone for a while.

