'Maragatha Naanayam' Director ARK Saravan Hints At A Sequel Of The 2017 Comedy Film

Maragatha Naanayam, starring Aadhi and Nikki Galrani, may get a sequel soon. The 2017 fantasy film's director ARK Saravana confirmed the news on May 30, 2021, on his Twitter handle. He revealed that a script for the movie's sequel was ready. He said in the tweet that discussions for the movie have already begun with Axess Film Factory's producer Dilli Babu.

Other than this, the director said that he would be starting filming for another movie under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films before he starts working on Maragatha Naanayam's sequel. He concluded by saying that he was praying for Tamil Nadu and that he wished for the number of coronavirus cases in the state to reduce soon.

Maragatha Naanayam's director confirms sequel

The filmmaker was met with praises and excitement in the comment section. Fans said that they were eagerly waiting for Maragatha Naanayam's sequel. They claimed that they enjoyed the movie with Aadhi and Nikki Galrani in the lead. Fans especially loved the screenplay of the movie. Many commented writing, "Waiting" with eagerness and excitement for the upcoming movie.

We want marakathananayam 2 as soon as possible... I realy enjoyed that movie, sema movie👌👌👌👌 — suriya002 (@suribaskar) May 30, 2021

MN2 waiting🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Šarran surya veriyan (@Sarranvicky) May 30, 2021

Super Sir.

Maragathananayam was truly a surprise. Excellent Screenplay



Maragathananayam2 ku kandippa Hype irukum. Hope the results come as expected 💙 — 😁😁 (@siddhu_tweets) May 30, 2021

Meet Maragatha Naanayam's cast

Maragatha Naanayam follows a young man, Senguttuvan, who wishes to become rich and successful quickly and marry the love of his life. To do so, he gets the job to find a mystery gem named "Maragatha Naanayam" and get paid Rs 10 crores for it. Little to the knowledge of Senguttuvan, the gem is actually cursed and would cause many troubles in his life.

The movie's star cast featured Aadhi and Nikki Galranib in the lead. Daniel Anne Pope, Anandaraja, Munishkanth, Mime Gopi, Kota Srinivasa Rao and many others play supporting role in the movie. Direct ARK Saravan made his debut as a filmmaker through Maragatha Naanayam. The music for the film was provided by debutant Dhibu Ninan Thomas while the cinematography and editing were managed by PV Shankar and Prasanna GK, respectively. The movie went on to become a hit with a rating of 7 out of 10 stars on IMDb. The movie is available to watch on the OTT platforms Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5.

Image: Still from Maragatha Naanayam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.