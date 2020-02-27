Kunjali Marakkar's Scion Files A Petition Against The Makers Of 'Marakkar'

On Wednesday, media reports revealed that Kunjali Marakkar's descendant Museeba Marakkar filed a petition in High Court against the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The petition reportedly states that the makers of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham are trying to twist the facts and fictionalising Kunjali Marakkar's show. Further, the media report reveals that the Kunjali Marakkar scion has urged to stop the film's release. Here is all you need to know.

'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will cause communal hatred', says Kunjali Marakkar's scion

The makers of the upcoming movie released the official teaser a few weeks ago. Gauging the movie by its teaser, Museeba stated that the film has twisted facts related to Kunjali Marakkar. She alleged that the movie will hamper the equilibrium, and cause communal hatred. Following which, the Kunjali Marakkar scion had filed a petition in the High court to stop the release of the film. As per reports, Museeba had previously registered a complaint with District Collector. But the officials reportedly did not pay any heed, resulting in her High Court petition. The makers of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have not commented on the same.

Check out the teaser of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham:

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others, is reported to be one of the costliest Malayalam movies. The Priyadarshan directorial will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020.

