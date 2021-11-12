'Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham': Mohanlal's Actioner To Release In Theatres In December

Touted as one of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industry, Mohanlal claimed his title as a Superstar with his actioner Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham even before its release. Packed with high octane action and backed by a stellar star-studded cast, the movie managed to make history by bagging three National Awards ahead of its release. All set to grace the big screen, the makers have now announced the official release date of the film.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham relase date

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Mohanlal shared the poster of the movie to share the official release date with his fans. Slated to release in theatres across the world, the movie will hit cinema halls on December 2 this year. Speaking highly of the film and giving a glimpse into the visual treat offered by the film, the actor captioned the post by writing, ''It’s time to break the seal of that stunning surprise and we can’t contain the joy! You are about to experience one of the most marvellous visual treats in all its glory, from the place where its dashing frames deserve to be indulged in! The much-awaited 'Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham' to be released in Theatres worldwide on the 2nd of December, 2021! #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea.''

The same was announced by Kerala’s Minister for Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy Saji Cherian via Facebook. He wrote, ''Mohanlal’s film Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will release in theatres. The decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in my office. The movie will hit screens on December 2. Producer Antony Perumbavoor has made a big sacrifice in this matter. I congratulate him.''

More on Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh and more. The film was all set to release on August 12 this year, however, was postponed owing to the prevailing conditions of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The film ended up winning three awards at the 67th National Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. According to various reports, the film is made on the budget of Rs 100 crore and it is said to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal