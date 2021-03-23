Marakkar Cast: Know The Cast And Characters Of Mohanlal's Award-winning Film

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is a Malayalam movie written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is an epic historical war film and set in the 16th century. The film has created history as it received the 7th National Film Awards for the Best Feature film before it even released. The film is all set to release on May 13, 2021, and has an ensemble cast. Here's everything you need to know about the Marakkar movie's cast.

Marakkar cast and characters

Mohanlal as Kunjali Marakkar IV

The Marakkar cast features Mohanlal in the lead role of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Kunjali Marakkar IV was a Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut. He had fought the Portuguese and organised a naval defence at the Malabar Coast. Apart from this movie, Mohanlal will be seen in Aaraattu, Ram and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Arjun Sarja as Anandan

The cast of Marakkar movie also features Arjun Sarja in a pivotal role. He will be seen playing the role of Anandan in the film. Arjun is known for his films like Gentleman, Mudhalvan and Prasad. He was last seen in Tamil film Hero portraying Sathyamoorthy. He will also be seen in films such as Friendship and Khiladi.

Suniel Shetty as Chandroth Panicker

Marakkar movie's cast stars Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role. Suniel will be seen portraying the role of Chandroth Panicker. He was recently seen making a cameo in Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Shetty was seen playing Sada Anna in the film. He will next be seen in Telugu films like Ghani and BB3. He will also portray Laxman Kapoor in Tadap which will be directed by Milan Luthria.

Prabhu as Thangudu

The cast of Marakkar movie features Prabhu along with the other cast. He will be seen playing the role of Thangudu. He is known for films like Chinna Thambi. The actor has worked in more than 200 films across languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Marakkar, he will be seen in a Tamil film titled Ponniyin Selvan.

Image source: Still from Chinna Thambi

Manju Warrier as Subaida

Actor Manju Warrier is also a part of the cast of the film. She will be seen playing Subaida in Marakkar. Manju is known for her roles in films like Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Lucifer and Asuran. She is also a playback singer and recently sung the song Kim Kim for her upcoming film, Jack and Jill. The actor will be seen in several other films like Kayattam, Chathur Mukham, Lalitham Sundaram, Padavettu and Meri Aawaz Suno.

Keerthy Suresh as Aarcha

Keerthy Suresh will portray the role of Aarcha. The actor was last seen in the Netflix original film Miss India playing Manasa Samyuktha. She also made a cameo appearance in the film Jathi Ratnalu. Apart from Marakkar, she will be seen in several movies like Rang De, Good Luck Sakhi, Vaashi, Saani Kaayidham, Annaatthe and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Promo Image source: Suniel Shetty's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.