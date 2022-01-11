'Marakkar' Fame Keerthy Suresh Tests Positive For COVID-19; Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated

The entire country is witnessing a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases with the threats posed by new variant Omicron adding to the woes. The entertainment industry is no less impacted as there is a growing list of celebrities who are coming forward with their positive diagnosis these days despite taking precautionary measures and being double vaccinated. Adding to the list is Marakkar star Keerthy Suresh, who took to her social media handle on Tuesday to announce her diagnosis and urged fans to get vaccinated.

Keerthy Suresh tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram on January 11, the 29-year-old actor issued a statement announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19. In her note, the actor confirmed being vaccinated and having taken all the precautions. She also pointed out that the surge in cases despite the successful vaccination rate is a 'scary reminder' of the contagious virus. She wrote,

''I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading." She continued, ''Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon!"

Netizens were quick to send her love and support via comment section as they wished for her speedy recovery. Many spammed the comment section with heart emojis.

More on celebrities testing COVID-19

Earlier last week, South film superstar Mahesh Babu, who shares screen with Keerthy Suresh in her upcoming actioner Sarkaru Vaari Paata, revealed his positive diagnosis via social media and wrote, ''To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back".

More notable personalities like Priyadarshan, S Thaman, Arun Vijay, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and more have contracted the contagious virus in recent times.

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial