'Marakkar': Keerthy Suresh Reveals Paintings That Inspired Her Ethnic Looks As Aarcha

South Indian film industry is buzzing with excitement over the release of the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. With only three days to go, actor Keerthy Suresh, who plays a pivotal role in the period war movie, fueled the anticipation of fans by dropping a closer glimpse at her ethnic looks in the film and the muses behind them. Her post came after the makers dropped the film's third trailer providing a closer glimpse into the period drama.

Keerthy Suresh on the inspiration behind Aarcha

The 29-year-old actor plays the role of Aarcha in the forthcoming period actioner Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Taking to her Instagram on November 29, Keerthy shared three of her ethnic looks from the movie which have been appreciated by the fans. She also revealed the inspiration behind her looks by sharing paintings of famous artists. She wrote in the caption, ''The looks of Aarcha from #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham and the inspiration behind it. ✨''

The paintings belong to one of the greatest painters in the history of Indian art, Raja Ravi Varma. The makers effortlessly brought the paintings to life on the big screen through Keerthy Suresh's character Aarcha.

Admiring her beauty, many left positive comments under the post as the section was filled with heart eye emojis. Actor Raashii Khanna commented 'So pretty!' while Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote, ''Oh mannnn!!!😍😍😍😍''.

More on Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

Also titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the Malayalam language period drama is set in the 16th century and is based on the life of the admiral of the fleet of the Zamorin of Calicut, Kunjali Marakkar IV. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features notable actors like Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh and more. The third trailer of the movie has successfully intensified the buzz ahead of its release which is slated to be on December 2.

The magnum opus is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas while Roy C. J. and Santosh T. Kuruvilla serve as the co-producers. The film was scheduled to release on August 12 this year, however, it was postponed owing to the prevailing conditions of the Coronavirus pandemic. The film won three awards at the 67th National Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. According to various reports, the film is made on the budget of Rs 100 crore and touted as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial