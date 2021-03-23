'Marakkar' Movie Release Date: When Is The Mohanlal Starrer Releasing In Telugu? Find Out

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is an upcoming historical war film. The movie is written and directed by Priyadarshan. Marakkar stars Mohanlal in the titular role, along with Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in supporting roles. The movie was slated for a release on March 26, 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read ahead to know more about the Marakkar Telugu movie release date.

About Marakkar release date in India

Marakkar is originally a Malayalam-language movie that will be released along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages. It is the Malayalam cinema’s most expensive film to date. The initial plan for release was in March 2020, but as Kerala had announced the lockdown on March 23, the release plans were put on hold as the film involves a large cast and crew, including international artistes and hence they didn’t want an OTT release. The overseas rights of the film had already been sold and the movie had to open worldwide to recover its massive budget. After a much longer wait, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on May 13, 2021, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

Mohanlal post about Marakkar movie’s release date

On February 28, Mohanlal took to Twitter to announce the new Marakkar release date. Sharing a poster, in his caption, he wrote, “#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea releasing Worldwide on 13th May 2021. @priyadarshandir @SunielVShetty @sabucyril @DOP_Tirru #PrabhuGaneshan @akarjunofficial @ManjuWarrier4 @impranavlal @kalyanipriyan @KeerthyOfficial @aashirvadcine @antonypbvr #MarakkarMovie” Fans can’t wait for the film’s release and expressed their excitement in the comments section. Take a look below.

More about the film

Marakkar is set in the 16th century. The movie tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV who is the naval commander of the Samoothiri. Kunjali is known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. The screenplay of the movie is co-written by Ani Sasi. The movie also won three awards at the 67th National Film Awards including Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design. Have a look at the trailer of the Telugu dubbed version of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea below.

