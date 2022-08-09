Last Updated:

Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away At 52; Tributes Pour In

Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away at the age of 52 at his residence in Mumbai. Supriya Sule, Renuka Shahane and others condoled his demise.

Pradeep Patwardhan

Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away at the age of 52 at his residence in Mumbai. The artist was known for his role in the Marathi play Moruchi Mavshi, while he also has films like Navra Mazha Navsacha, Lau Ka Laath and more to his credit. His demise has left many in shock, with notable personalities like Supriya Sule and Renuka Shahane among others expressing their grief on social media. The exact cause of his death is yet unknown. 

Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Dies At 52

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 9, actor Renuka Shahane dropped a monochrome picture of Pradeep Patwardhan and prayed for his peace. On the other hand, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule mentioned she was 'deeply saddened' to hear about Pradeep's demise and further offered condolences to his family members and fans. 

Known for his work in the Marathi film industry, Pradeep Patwardhan has been a part of projects like Ek Full Chaar Half (1991), Dance Party (1995), Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), Gola Berij (2012), and Bombay Velvet (2015), Police Line (2016) and 1234 (2016). He has also been a part of Amol Bhave’s Journey Premachi

