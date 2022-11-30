Last Updated:

Marathi Writer Nagnath Kottapalle Passes Away At 74

Educationist and Marathi author Nagnath Kottapalle passed away on Wednesday due to a brief illness at a hospital in Pune, family sources said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Nagnath Kottapalle

Image: Twitter/@umakhaprebjp


Educationist and Marathi author Nagnath Kottapalle passed away on Wednesday due to a brief illness at a hospital in Pune, family sources said. He was 74.

Kottapalle had served as the vice chancellor of Aurangabad-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) in 2005. He was the president of the 86th All India Marathi Literary meet held at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district in 2012.

He had worked as a lecturer in Beed and later at the BAMU before becoming its VC.

"Kottapalle was suffering from lung cancer but recovered. A fortnight ago, he was admitted to a private hospital in Pune where he was diagnosed with an infection. His health deteriorated and he breathed his last on Wednesday," said Manohar Jadhav, author and professor of Marathi at the Savitribai Phule University.

READ | Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale killed in road accident in Kolhapur

Kottapalle had penned novels, poetry, and written literary criticism essays.

Image: Twitter/@umakhaprebjp

READ | Maharashtra government orders change in writing style of two Marathi letters
READ | Maha: Efforts to be taken to impart education in Marathi, says Kesarkar
READ | Maha govt sets up 7-member panel for roadmap to publish MBBS books in Marathi
READ | MNS workers caught on cam brutally thrashing hotel manager for not playing Marathi songs

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT