'Mard Ki Zaban 2' Cast: A List Of Actors And The Characters That They Play In The Film

Mard Ki Zaban 2 tells the story of Sailaja, who is the love interest of Seenu, the other leading character of the film. The plot of the film, which is essentially a love/revenge/drama story, gets set in motion when Sailaja is abducted by Seenu's outlaw father, who wants to see his daughter tying the knot with the son of the Chief Minister in the film's universe. This article enlists the principal members of the cast of Mard Ki Zaban 2 and the characters that they can be seen playing in the film.

Cast Of Mard Ki Zaban 2:

Tottempudi Gopichand as Srinivas/Seenu:

Tottempudi Gopichand, or more popularly known as Gopichand, can be seen playing the character of Seenu in the film. Seenu is a happy-go-lucky man who wants to provide all the comforts of life to his family. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with Regina Cassandra's Sailaja after he gets kidnapped by the father, amongst the various other things that happen to him. How he would come out of the situation is the basic crux of the story. Gopichand's Seenu is one of the leading characters of the movie.

Regina Cassandra as Sailaja:

Regina Cassandra can be seen essaying the character of Sailaja in the film. Sailaja is essentially Seenu's love interest in the film and the daughter of a noted outlaw. Cassandra's Sailaja plays an important part in the endeavour of solving the mystery behind Seenu's disappearance.

Prudhvi Raj as Shivudu:

Prudvi Raj can be seen essaying the character of Shivudu. Shivudu wants to see his daughter and himself climb up the ladder of success by getting Sailaja married to the CM's son. Seenu's abduction by Shivudu is what gives rise to the main series of conflicts in the film.

Sowcar Janaki as Modern Bamma

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki can be seen as Modern Bamma. Modern Bamma's character acts as a voice of reason in the film and is also a source of a large portion of the hilarity that the film comprises of. Her character is described as unpredictable and insightful.

Mukesh Rishi as Krishna Rao:

Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi can also be seen as Krishna Rao in the 2015 feature presentation. In the film, the actor can be seen on the side of the antagonists. In addition to being a part of a significant amount of action scenes of the film, the actor can also be credited for delivering some light-hearted moments during situations that would be perceived as tense.

