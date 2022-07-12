Martin Scorsese To Restore Malayalam Drama 'Kummatty' Under His Foundation; Ranveer Reacts

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese shared a post on Tuesday and announced picking up Malayalam classic film Kummatty to restore under his foundation. The Goodfellas filmmaker took to Instagram to announce that Aravindan Govindan-directed Kummatty will be presented in The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room.

The actor shared a still from the film along with a caption where he briefed fans regarding his restoration foundation and how it works in restoring some well-known classics. For the unversed, in April, The Film Foundation launched the Restoration Screening Room to host films restored with the help of the foundation for free. The first movie that was restored and screened as part of this initiative was the 1945 romance drama, I Know Where I’m Going.

Martin Scorsese picks up Malayalam film Kummatty for restoration

For the unversed, Kummatty is an adaptation of a Central Kerala folktale featuring a partly mythic and partly real magician called Kummatt. While announcing the premiere, he wrote, that Aravindan Govindan's Kummatty is an adaptation of a Central Kerala folktale featuring a partly mythic and partly real magician called Kummatty. "A sweet and engaging story and a visually stunning film, Kummatty is a must-see, especially since it has been largely unavailable outside of India until now. Also, be sure to watch the special features with Govindan's son, Ramu, and Film Heritage Foundation founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur,” Scorsese's post read.

The post by the Hollywood stalwart won appreciation from fans who thanked him for picking the film while lauding it as a proud moment for Malayalam cinema. One of the followers of the actor commented, “Thanks, Marty for preserving our films. Always been a huge fan of your works from India.” Another fan chimed in and wrote, “This man knows what art is, #lovefromKerala.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Love you from India, Kerala, proud moment for mallus.” Another fan also lauded Scorsese’s idea and wrote, “Appreciated sir for a rarely known gem of the India film industry. Let's pay respect to the legendary director #Aravind sir.” Apart from all the fans, the post by the famed filmmaker also got a reaction from Ranveer Singh who poured his heart into the thoughtful gesture of the director.

IMAGE: Instagram/firstday.firstshow/AP