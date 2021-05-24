'Marudhamalai' Movie Cast: Know More About The Characters Of The Action Film

Marudhamalai focuses on a lawyer turned police officer who works as a constable at Nachiapuram in Tamil Nadu. There he witnesses the corruption created by a local goon who manages to make his suitable candidate win the elections by killing the opposing candidates. The action film was released on September 7, 2007. It was helmed by Suraj and produced by V. Ravichandran under the banner Aascar Film Pvt. Ltd. The movie has a rating of 5.4 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Here all the Marudhamalai movie characters.

The cast of Marudhamalai movie

Arjun Sarjaa as Inspector Marudhamalai

Actor Arjun Sarjaa played the role of Inspector Marudhamalai in the Marudhamalai movie cast. He plays a bold police officer who is assigned to work under Encounter Ekambaram in Nachiapuram. One day while running errands for his senior, he notices a local goon Maasi killing off an election candidate. He brings justice to the small town by arresting Maasi who is sentenced to 15 days of imprisonment. Within the timeline, Marudhamalai is able to kill Maasi's goons and shut down all his illegal sources of income.

Lal as Maasi

Veteran actor Lal was the antagonist of the Marudhamalai movie cast. He played the local goon Maasi who would kill election candidates to get his suitable candidate to win the elections. Since the constituency was named a Reserved constituency Maasi could easily use his power to get his favourable candidate to win the elections. He uses his social capital with the people of his cast and his income as a way to get his work done.

Nassar as Marudhamalai's father

Actor Nassar was a part of the star cast of Marudhamalai movie as the hero's father. In the movie, he bravely criticises Maasi for his violent acts. This helps Marudhamalai to attack Maasi's goons and successfully arrest Maasi. Eventually, Marudhamalai's father gets killed by Maasi's brother as he plants a bomb under his car.

Meera Chopra as Divya

Marudhamalai movie characters include Meera Chopra as Marudhamalai's love interest Divya. Marudhamalai meets Divya at Encounter Ekambaram's house where he is ordered to mop the officer's floors. The movie also includes Divya's grandmother, played by actor M.N. Rajam. Other Marudhamalai characters include Vadivelu as Encounter Ekambaram, Raghuvaran as Election Commissioner IAS Suryanarayan, Kalairani as Marudhamalai's mother, Bose Venkat as Maasi's brother and many others.

Image: Still from Marudhamalai

