Last Updated:

'Marudhanayagam' Probably Only Film Shoot Attended By Queen Elizabeth II, Says Kamal Haasan

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture 'Marudhanaygam,' during her visit here in 1997.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
kamal haasan

Image: Twitter/@ulaganayagan1


Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture 'Marudhanaygam,' during her visit here in 1997.

The late queen was loved not only by the Britishers but people all over the world, he said in a set of tweets.

"Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the inaugural of Marudhanayagam and greeted us. Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended," he said.

READ | Chinese leader Xi Jinping sends condolences following death of Queen Elizabeth

He also fondly recalled his meeting with her at the Buckingham Palace five years ago when he had visited London for a cultural show and shared a picture of their meeting.

The veteran actor expressed his condolence to the royal family and the British people.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. 

READ | Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Sachin Tendulkar, Rafa Nadal and Federer offer condolences

Image: Twitter/@ulaganayagan1

READ | 'A constant in my life': World mourns Queen Elizabeth II
READ | When Queen Elizabeth II met Kamal Haasan on 'Marudhanayagam' sets; See pics

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT