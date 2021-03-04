'Maruthani' Cast List: Know Details Of The Cast Of This Meera Jasmine Starrer Film

Maruthani is a Tamil language film that released on the big screen back in the year 2010, the film was directed by V. R. Pratap. The cast of Maruthani film included stars like Meera Jasmine and Dr. Rajashekhar. Here is more information about Maruthani cast list, read on.

Maruthani film cast

Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine has portrayed the lead role in the Tamil language film Maruthani. The actor is a national award-winning film actor who has appeared in several regional Indian movies. Jasmine’s first successful Tamil film was Run, followed by Bala in the year 2002. Meera Jasmine was born on February 15, 1984. She was born in Kuttappuzha, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, in Kerala.

Aarti Agarwal

Aarti Agarwal played a prominent role in the series in which she was portrayed as the main villain. She is another popular actor in the South Indian film industry who made her Telugu film debut in Nuvvu Naaku NAchav opposite actor Venkatesh. Over the years, she became one of the few non-Telugu speaking actors to have bagged roles with cinema big shots like Chiranjeevi, N Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and NTR Junior. Aarti passed away on June 6th, 2015.

Jai Akash

Jai Akash has played a pivotal role in the series Maruthani. He is a well known Indian film actor and director who has predominantly worked in Tamil movies. The actor has worked in films like Aayudha Poratam, Nagamani, Natho Nenu, Donga Prema, Vinashkaal and Mr. Rajesh.

Dr. Rajasekhar

Dr Rajasekhar is a popular actor in the south Indian entertainment industry. He portrayed the main role in the series Maruthani. The actor has also worked in Arjuna, which was directed by Kanmani and released in March last year.

Chandra Mohan

Chandra Mohan is a south Indian actor who is well known for his comic roles and has appeared in several Telugu language films. The actor has played a pivotal role in the serial, Maruthani. Apart from the film, he is well known for 26 Kingston, Om Sairam, Vasthavam, Ee Vesavilo O Prema Katha and Saaye Daivam.

Venu Madhav

Venu Madhav portrayed an important role in the series Maruthani. He has acted in several popular South Indian movies over the years, His most famous works include, Chatrapathi and Sankranthi.

