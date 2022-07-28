Marvel's Luke Cage Makers Hint At Considering 'RRR' Fame Ram Charan To Be Next James Bond

Seasoned actor Daniel Craig bid farewell to one of his iconic roles - James Bond in his fifth and final outing in the franchise, No Time To Die last year. The movie went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year. Since Craig's exit, the makers along with the fans are on the lookout for a new capable actor to fit into the shoes of the legendary spy. From Henry Cavil to Regé-Jean Page, there were many candidates pitched by the fans for the iconic role. However, the makers are yet to provide confirmation on the casting. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Luke Cage creator recently unveiled the list of actors he would consider for the James bond role one of which included the RRR fame Ram Charan. Here’s what he has to say.

Luke Cage creator reveals considering Ram Charan for James Bond role after Daniel Craig exit

Marvel’s Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note revealing the names of the actors whom he would consider watching as James Bond in the iconic movie series after Daniel Craig’s exit. In the tweet, he mentioned Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan in the list and further reacted to how his tweet took the internet by storm. While reflecting on his choices, he wrote, “Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK.” (sic)

Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK. https://t.co/8ZGV4UFd9P — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022

While rumours mills are rife with names of actors like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba as well as Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, producer Barbara Broccoli has stated 'it'll take time' to find Craig's replacement. In a conversation with Variety, she mentioned that it's a 'big decision' to bring in a new face, as it's not just about 'casting a role' but "a whole rethink about where we’re going." Meanwhile, Craig's No Time To Die came out in 2021 and went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year.

IMAGE: Instagram/007/Facebook/@Ramcharan