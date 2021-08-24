Marvel's Shang-Chi To Also Release In Tamil As Tamil Nadu Theatres Open To 50% Capacity

Simu Liu's upcoming Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will also be released in Tamil in the latest update. Until last week, it was announced that Destin Daniel's directorial venture would only be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. According to Koimoi, the Tamil Nadu theatres will be opened by the last week of August with over 50 per cent occupancy. Read on to know more.

Shang-Chi to release in Tamil as well

Marvel Studio is planning to release the dubbed versions of the upcoming Simu Liu led film in theatres, although the cinemas are yet to be opened in many parts of the country. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are all set to hit the big screens in India on September 3, the same day as its US release. It will now be released in English, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

The official announcement comes after the Tamil Nadu government allowed cinema halls to re-open from August 27 with 50 per cent occupancy. The joyful news was also confirmed on Marvel India's official Twitter handle. The team tweeted, "The wait was long. But now it’s time to rejoice! Get ready to (Exploding head emoji) with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings – in cinemas on September 3rd in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada."

The wait was long. But now it's time to rejoice! Get ready to 🤯with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings - in cinemas on September 3rd in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Check out the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada posters. pic.twitter.com/JZyt3rssOz — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) August 23, 2021

Bankrolled by Marvel's Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the upcoming superhero fantasy drama features Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung among others. It is the first Marvel film with a South Asian actor as the lead. Simu Liu will be seen in a titular role, who must confront the past, he thought, he has left behind during his time in the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Marvel Studios had concluded phase three of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with its blockbuster films, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avenger: Endgame. The studio has announced the list of MCU's phase four films, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

(IMAGE CREDITS: SHANG-CHI INSTAGRAM)