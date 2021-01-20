'Masala Padam' Actor KS Vijay Reveals Son's Name For The First Time; See Pic

KS Vijay is one of the rising stars in Kollywood. The actor-singer-lyricist is known for his multiple talents in the film and music industry. The engineer-turned-RJ had also worked as a Tamil Radio jockey before he started his career in the film industry as an actor. He has also been associated with TV shows like Time Pass, Colors Super Kids, Namma Ooru Coloru. He is an inspiring young personality and is a youth icon in Tamil Nadu and Chennai. Even though the actor doesn't post much about his personal life, he has recently shared an adorable pic with his wife and his baby boy, announcing the baby's name for the first time with his followers.

ALSO READ| Mira Rajput Shares Stunning Selfie From Goa Vacay With Hubby Shahid Kapoor; See Pic

KS Vijay's son's name revealed

The young actor-lyricist who got married a while ago has shared a pic of his baby boy for the first time on social media. KS Vijay's wife who goes by the name is Monika Vijay on Instagram is also known as Monika Thangaraj. KS Vijay showcased his baby's pic for the first time and tagged his social media post stating "Saar dhan namba area pudhu entry... Navilan. Clicked by the pro @mommyshotsbyamrita. No words to thank you for this @anjana_rangan." KS Vijay's baby name is revealed to be Navilan.

ALSO READ| Who Is Omar Sy's Wife? Learn More About The Star Of Netflix's 'Lupin'

All about Tamil actor KS Vijay

Actor-singer KS Vijay started his career with the 2015 released Tamil movie called Masala Padam, the film was directed by Laxman Kumar. He then featured in Soundarya Rajnikanth directorial named Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 as Raghyvaran's friend in the year 2017. Currently, he is filming for Naan Seitha Kurumbu which is directed by Tamil director Mahavishnu. He even gave a TED talk a while ago. His work as a lyricist landed him for the song Nee Mattum Podhum song from Meyaadha Maan even landed him an award under the ′Best Find of Kollywood 2017′ as a Lyricist.

He has also worked as a lyricist in the Tamil movies namely Meyaadha Maan, for the song Nee Mattum Podhum. He is also credited for songs like Cow song and Carrom board song in 2018 released Tamil movie called Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma. He has been credited as the lyricist for all songs in the Tamil movies Maanik and 90 ml that released in the year 2018.

He has even recorded three songs as of now in two movies as of yet. The song Chiru Chiru Aasalu that was dubbed as Dhaam Dhoom from the movie Rakshakudu in 2008, was sung by KS Vijay. Songs like Carrom board song as well as Mama Maruguya were also sung by KS Vijay himself, the songs featured in the movies like Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and Maanik respectively in the year 2018. Apart from these credits as a playback singer, KS Vijay has also acted, sung, and penned the lyrics for various songs in the independent albums that were released between 2016 to 2018.

ALSO READ| Know Details Of 'Aashiqui' Actor Anu Aggarwal's Life, Career And More

ALSO READ| The Idhun Chronicles Season 2 Ending Explained: Would Jack & Kirtash Join Resistance?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.