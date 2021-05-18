'Master' Actor Andrea Jeremiah Dedicates Song To All The Loved Ones Lost To COVID-19

Master actor Andrea Jeremiah recently completed her 14 days of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor shared a video of herself singing the song Amazing Grace. She dedicated this song to all the people who have lost their loved ones around the globe. Take a look at the actor showcasing her vocal skills.

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, there were several people who lost their lives in the country and around the globe. Andrea took to her Instagram handle to sing a song and pay them a tribute. She sang Amazing Grace by Celtic Woman. She also played her piano while sitting and singing near her window. She wrote, "Dedicated to all the loved ones we’ve lost to Covid-19."

Reactions to Andrea's Amazing Grace cover song

As soon as Andrea shared the soothing song, her fans wrote all things nice about her vocals. They mentioned that she sang the song beautifully. Fans also wrote that the actor looked stunning while singing the song. Others flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments from Andrea Jeremiah's Instagram post.

A sneak peek into Andrea Jeremiah's Instagram

Andrea shared an adorable video of herself working out with her pet dog Jon Snow who is a Bichon Frise. In the video, Andrea was seen lying down while using Jon as a dumbbell. She mentioned that she was working out at home with her 5kgs dumbbell. She combined the video with Dua Lipa's Levitating. She also shared a video of Jon Snow licking her and showering her with love. She shared a selfie of herself posing with her pet dog Jon. She wrote that they were a quaran'team' as she had to stay isolated at home.

About Andrea Jeremiah's movies

She made her debut with the Tamil film Pachaikili Muthucharam in 2007. Andrea Jeremiah's movies like Vishwaroopam, Tadakha, Taramani, Master, and many others garnered her immense popularity. The actor made her digital debut with Putham Pudhu Kaalai which is a Tamil anthology currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She also worked as a voice artist for films like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Aadukalam, Nanban, and Thanga Magan. She voiced Scarlett Johansson's voice in Avengers Endgame's Tamil version.

