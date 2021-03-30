'Master' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Tests COVID-19 Positive, Gets Hospitalised

On March 29, 2021, Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to inform his fans and followers that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The director posted a small writeup where he said that he was writing the message for his friends, family and well-wishers to inform them that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. He further informed everyone that he was admitted to a private hospital for the same and that he was being taken care of very well there. He ended his post by saying that he would be back in action soon and stronger than before.

Lokesh Kanagaraj tests COVID-19 positive

Fans and followers of the Master director were concerned for him and took to the comments of his post to express their concern. Many people posted saying that they wished the director a speedy recovery and hoped he regained his health and strength soon. Others asked him to take care and rest well. One commenter said that his fans would always be there waiting for him so he should rest peacefully now. Some people also commented saying that Lokesh Kanagaraj would be in their prayers and that they would be keeping him in their mind.

Get well soon brother — Sabarish vijayavel (@Sabarish_vel) March 29, 2021

Be safe na ðŸ’“ we will pray & speed recovery stay safe — Mukil Vardhanan (@Mukil_vardhanan) March 29, 2021

Lokesh Kanagaraj made his directorial debut with the 2016 anthology film Aviyal. With the critically acclaimed Sundeep Kishan film Maanagaram, he rendered his feature film directorial debut. Sri, Regina Cassandra, Madhusudhan Rao, and Charle also played crucial roles in the film. He made headlines a few weeks ago when he spent his birthday with renowned Kollywood filmmakers Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mani Ratnam. He thanked them and posted pictures from the celebration. On the job front, Kamal Haasan will star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next directorial project. It was recently revealed that a sequel to the film, titled Vikram, is in the works.

By far the best birthday ever!!! ðŸ˜Š

Thank you soo much for this Sirs! ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/vvdf9MuaXe — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 16, 2021

It is well known that the country is seeing an unprecedented spike in COVID 19 positive cases. Besides Lokesh, a number of other celebrities have also announced their positive COVID 19 results. R Madhavan, who co-starred with Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, revealed last week that he had tested positive for Coronavirus, just a few days after the latter did.

Source: Lokesh Kanagaraj Twitter