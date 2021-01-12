'Master': Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Theatre To Buy Tickets Amid COVID-19, Watch Video

The highly anticipated South Indian film Master starring Vijay which is set to release this Pongal, January 13 has left moviegoers all excited. Ahead of the release of the film, several moviegoers and fans of the great actor stormed cinema halls and theatres to buy tickets for the film. With the movie releasing on the big screen in the next two days, fans have started thronging the cinema halls so that they do not miss a chance of watching their favorite stars on the big screen. One of the users on social media shared a video while giving a glimpse of the people standing outside the theatres in long queues for tickets.

Moviegoers storm outside the cinema halls

The video showed the frenzy fans shouting and asking for tickets without maintaining any physical distancing. According to several media reports, some of the fans also allegedly tried to break window panes in their attempt to buy the tickets. The crowd clearly looks unmanageable in the video as they tried to barge outside the theatres for tickets. The user explained that the theatre owner had to call the police in order to bring the crowd in control since they ran a shortage of staff to control the crowd. The user also explained that the theatre has switched completely to online booking now. They only gave tickets to people who were waiting for a very long time. The much-awaited film Master is the first Tamil film to be released in cinema halls after the pandemic hit the country.

Crowds outside Rohini theatre for #mastertickets . Theatre owner had to call the police as they had limited staff to handle the lines with no physical distancing. pic.twitter.com/OXTVdzUnID — priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed cinema halls with 100 per cent occupancy. Apart from this, Kerala theatres are set to reopen on January 13 with Vijay’s Master. Master also starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan will release in theatres on Wednesday. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by XB Film Creators.

Apart from this, much to the surprise of the fans, a few clips from Master have allegedly leaked online. As soon as the director of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj learned this, he took to his social media handle and urged fans to not share the pirated copies. Later, two hashtags, #Masterleaked and #WeStandWithMaster started trending on the micro-blogging site. A section of fans came in support of the makers and urged others to not share or watch the leaked copies. The director can also be seen implying that one must not click on links that read something like "Master movie full download" or "Vijay's Master movie download". Lokesh tweeted, "Dear all, it's been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to you. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank you all. Love you all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

