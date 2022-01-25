'Mauj Kasheer': Short Movie Paying Tribute To Women Of Kashmir Released In Srinagar

A short movie, Mauj Kasheer aimed to project the emotions of courageous women of Kashmir was Tuesday released here in Srinagar. This film is a tribute to the fearless women of Kashmir and has been directed by Suhail Khan, a budding filmmaker and journalist. The movie crew said that the aim of the movie is to convey the message to all Kashmiris about the feelings of Mauj Kasheer.

"Mothers have a prime role in society being the first guide of the youth. They've faced the brunt of militancy in Kashmir. But now they're at the forefront in a battle to prevent and get back our youth from the path of violence. Supporting militancy in any form, will destroy our homes," said Suhail.

The movie has been conceptualised, written and directed by the young and dynamic Suhail Khan, where the cast and crew were all local Kashmiris.

Suhail Khan is a freelance journalist and has rendered his services for bringing positive change in society.

Through this cinematic work, he highlights the changing mindset of citizens, especially the women, who are against their wards joining the terrorist ranks.

The mothers of Kashmir crave for their children to have a successful and safe future. The short movie has been uploaded on Youtube for public viewing.

Within an hour of its release, the movie saw thousands of likes and views.

The event was presided over by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps along with Mr Punit Balan and Ms Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation at Chinar Crops headquarters in Srinagar. Speaking on the occasion, GOC appreciated young director Suhail Khan for coming up with such an idea for the real change in Kashmir. He appreciated the work done by Suhail in the movie and appealed to him to continue such work which is for the betterment of society.

Pertinently, The women in Kashmir have faced the worst fears and atrocities of losing their dear ones to the ongoing turmoil. They lost their husbands, sons, fathers and brothers hence being the first-hand victims of the turmoil. And in this scenario, they either support the militancy or shun the very concept of militancy and killings.

According to research, around 50 per cent of women in Kashmir want an end to the militancy and brutal killings and the other 40 per cent favour militancy. But in all this, those women who somehow support the militancy don't want their dear ones to join the militant ranks. Because they know losing the dear ones isn't that okay. Point is to save the youth from getting killed in cold blood by joining militants.

Here is the link to the movie: https://youtu.be/L6EXHFe_PwU

Image: Republic

