Maya Bazar Malayalam Movie Cast: Know Details About This Mammootty, Sheela Kaur Starrer

Maya Bazar is a 2008 released Malayalam movie. It is helmed by Thomas K. Sebastian and it is his directorial debut. Written by T.A. Razak, the story follows a businessman who spends his income on the patients of a local hospital. However, things change when he sees a lookalike as an accident victim. Know the cast of Maya Bazar Malayalam movie and other details below.

Maya Bazar Malayalam movie cast

Mammootty as Rameshan / Lakshmi Narayanan

Two of the Maya Bazar Malayalam movie characters are played by Mammootty as he is seen a double role. One is the helpful businessman, Rameshan, while the other is Narayanan, an accident victim. Mammootty has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, along with several accolades, in his four-decade long career.

Sheela Kaur as Maya

Maya Bazar Malayalam movie cast has Sheela Kaur essaying the role of Maya. Rameshan adores Neena but does not express his feelings. Sheela has been working in the South Indian Industry since she was a child with her acting credits including Ayudha Poojai, Seethakoka Chiluka, Makeup Man, Hyper, and others.

Tisca Chopra as Neena

The cast of Maya Bazar Malayalam movie has Tisca Chopra playing the role of Neena. She appears towards the ending of the film but in a pivotal role. Tisca is known for her performance as Maya Awasthy, Ishan's mother, in the Hindi-language film Taare Zameen Par starring Darsheel Safary.

Kalabhavan Mani as Bhadran

Among the important Maya Bazar Malayalam movie characters is Bhadran played by Kalabhavan Mani. Being his enemy at the beginning, he makes amends with Rameshan and becomes his friend later on. Mani started his career as a comedian but showed his versatility in serious, heroic, and villainous roles as well.

Suraj Venjaramoodu as Paachu

Suraj Venjaramoodu was part of Maya Bazar cast as Paachu. He is one of the close friends of Rameshan. Suraj has been in seen in movies like Rasathanthram, Rock & Roll, Kurukshetra, Daddy Cool, Duplicate, Pokkiri Raja, Neerali, Thodi Muthalum Drikaskhiyum, Vikruthi, and more.

The cast of Maya Bazar also includes Sabitha Anand, Bijukuttan, Rajan P. Dev, Saikumar, Lalu Alex, Janardanan, T.G. Ravi, Salim Kumar, and others. The movie received mixed reviews from the viewers. However, it performed well at the box office.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM MAYA BAZAR

