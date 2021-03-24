'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil Takes Flying Lessons; Check Video

Actor Rasika Sunil is popularly known for her role as Shanaya in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. The actor is often seen sharing pictures and videos from her personal life as well as her work life. She shared a video of herself taking flying lessons.

Rasika Sunil takes flying lessons

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko actor Rasika Sunil shares many travel videos on her Instagram. She took to her Instagram to share a unique video where she is shown taking flying lessons. In the video, Rasika who wore a denim jacket concentrated on her flight while the video panned and showed the view from above. She also added the song Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal. Take a look at Rasika Sunil's Instagram video here.

Many celebrities and fans commented on her video. Actor Aanandi Joshi wrote that she was proud of Rasika. Several other celebrities wrote that it looked 'Awesome'. Fans wrote 'wow', 'amazing' in her comments section. They also flooded it with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on her video here.

Image source: Rasika Sunil's Instagram

A sneak peek into Rasika Sunil's Instagram

Rasika shared a series of pictures where she took surfing lessons. She wrote, "The one where I almost surfed. My body surfed well. It was definitely fun learning though." She also mentioned that her brother learnt quickly as he has always been a quick learner since childhood. She also shared that they were warned about getting bit by stingrays. She wrote, "The fact that shark attacks on surfers were more common because the surfboard from underwater looks like a fish to the sharks." Take a look at Rasika Sunil's photos where she almost learnt how to surf.

Rasika shared a video of herself enjoying a ride in her brother's Mustang. The actor went on a road trip with her brother to Las Vegas. She was seen wearing a yellow tank top and blue denim shorts while in the second video, she wore a floral dress. She added the song Hairat from Anjaana Anjaani in the background of the video. She shared a picture of herself shooting with a team at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. She wrote, "Shooting in the Universal Studio backlots is an inspiring experience in itself.

Knowing that many legends have walked the same land is a silent blessing." Take a look at Rasika Sunil's photos and videos.

