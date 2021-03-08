Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Fame Rasika Gets Engaged To Beau Aditya On Top Of Malibu Mountains

Rasika Sunil, who is currently trending among fans for her ongoing romantic relationship with beau Aditya Bilagi, shared special news through a post on social media. On March 7, the Marathi television star took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she got engaged to Aditya on their one-year anniversary date. Celebrating their anniversary on Jan 22, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko fame and her boyfriend went on to celebrate their special day in the Malibu mountains, Southern California.

Rasika Sunil gets engaged to beau Aditya

The short clip begins with the couple saying, "22/1/22 we left the house for our anniversary date". Then it skips to Rasika Sunil and Aditya Bilagi's images shot at a private helicopter pad. The actor is seen donning a black saree with a red border and backless blouse, while her beau is in in a white tee, layered with a blazer and formal pants. The couple posed next to a helicopter.

Further, the video shares that Rasika and Aditya celebrated their anniversary in the Malibu mountains. As the video progresses, one can see the love birds celebrating with champagne. Rasika Sunil also reveals that the champagne was for a special reason. During their relationship-anniversary celebration, Aditya proposed to Rasika for marriage and the latter said yes.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rasika Sunil asked her fans to watch the clip till the end and said, "We wanted to share this extremely special and important moment with everyone today". She further revealed, "It was all him, planning this beautiful day,

And ofcourse I said yes". Talking about beau Aditya, Rasika Sunil said, "I love you @adi_bilagi Never imagined that first meeting would turn into this". In the caption, the actor also made a special mention to Saurabh Bhalerao and said, "Literally gives the background music to my life'.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya went gaga over the exciting news. They congratulated the actor and sent their best wishes. One of the users wrote, "Yayayayaya, So so happy! Congratulations", while another added, "Lots of love and wishes to both of you! Touchwood! God bless". Take a look at more fans' reactions below.

