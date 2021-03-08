'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Fame Rasika Sunil Shares How She Met Beau Aditya

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya aka Rasika Sunil has been trending among fans for her ongoing romantic relationship with beau Aditya Bilagi. On March 7, the popular Marathi television star announced through an Instagram post that she got engaged to her long-distance boyfriend on their one-year anniversary date. In a recent interview with Peeping Moon, Rasika Sunil and Aditya shared the story of how and when they met each other for the first time.

Where did Rasika meet Aditya?

Talking about the same, Aditya Bilagi said they met each other for the first time on December 1, 2018. He further shared that he met Rasika at a house party. Aditya was friends with Rasika's roommate and he played like a string between the lovely couple. As seen in the interview, when Aditya was sharing the story, Rasika took over the conversation and said that she told her roommate to invite Aditya to that party as she had a huge crush on him.

Further, Rasika Sunil revealed that two months before meeting Aditya for the first time, she had seen him in a dance video. She said that Aditya wasn't dancing, he was simply cheering at the back and she thought he was cute and sweet. Rasika further added that she waited for the first four mins to watch his dance but he didn't and when she saw him dancing, she went gaga over his moves.

Rasika Sunil shared that for almost two months Aditya was stuck in her mind and when she learned that her roommate was friends with him, she asked her roommate to get him to the party. However, Rasika's roommate already told Aditya that Rasika likes him and made him feel awkward, shares Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya. Further, Rasika and Aditya shared that they started bonding over their mother language, Marathi.

On March 7, Rasika Sunil took to her Instagram handle and shared a romantic video of their one-year anniversary date. Celebrating the lovely occasion, the actor also revealed that she got engaged to Aditya in the Malibu mountains, Southern California. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rasika Sunil asked her fans to watch the clip till the end and said, "We wanted to share this extremely special and important moment with everyone today". Check out Rasika Sunil's Instagram post below.

