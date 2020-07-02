'Meeku Maathrame Cheptha' Fame Tharun Files Complaint Against Trolls At Gachibowli Station

Tharun Bhascker, last seen in Shammeer Sultan's Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, filed a complaint at Cybercrime Police station in Cyberabad metropolitan on Monday against social media trolls. The actor-director also shared a copy of the petition on his social media and said, "For the past few days, a post that we had put up regarding films, in general, was distorted out of proportion on social media and was used to troll me and my team.” Tharun Bhascker also revealed that he has the contact numbers of the perpetrators which he has forwarded to the police. "We will take action against every threat, phone call, defamation, false allegation post and messages," said Tharun Bhascker.

Check out Meeku Maathrame Cheptha actor's post:

A few days ago, the Meeku Maathrame Cheptha actor took to his Instagram account to share his views on Malayalam movie Kappela. In a social media post, Tharun Bhascker talked about Malayalam movie Kappela's plot and acting performances. The Meeku Maathrame Cheptha actor praised the narrative, plot and talked about the subdued performance of the actor. A media report claims that the actor also referred to a few Telugu movies that were overtly dramatic and propagandist in the social media post.

Following his social media post on Kappela, the Meeku Maathrame Cheptha actor and his team started receiving abusive messages on social media. Later, Tharun Bhascker deleted the social media on Kappela. However, a media report claims that there were several messages from social media users that were very offensive and condescending.

Tharun Bhascker's conversation with the trolls

Tharun Bhascker, in the open letter he shared on Monday, revealed that his team contacted two accused trolls on their number to give them a warning. However, the trolls threatened Tharun Bhascker and his team, which forced him to register an official complaint against the trolls. Tharun Bhascker, in the open letter, also disclosed that he submitted the recording of the phone conversation (with trolls) to the police.

Actor-director Tharun Bhascker shot to fame after the release of his debut directorial Pelli Choopulu with Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Verma. In a short movie career, Tharun Bhascker has helmed two movies and acted in a few films. He has acted in movies like Mahanati (2018), Sammohanam (2108), Meeku Maathrame Cheptha (2019) among others.

