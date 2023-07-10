Meet Kushitha Kallapu, YouTuber Who Has Bagged Mahesh Babu Starrer Guntur Kaaram

YouTuber Kushitha Kallapu is making headlines for securing a role in the highly anticipated film Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu. Directed by Trivikram, the film has had its fair share of casting changes, with actress Pooja Hegde recently exiting the project. She has previously worked in Telugu Web Series Friends With Benefits, and short films Dateminton and Hello Doctor.

3 things you need to know

Pooja Hedge was initially cast as the female lead in the movie Guntur Kaamar.

The second phase of filming for the project began on July 7th.

It is anticipated that the film will release during the upcoming Sankranthi season.

Kallapu's glamourous and mischievous role in Guntur Kaaram

It has been reported that in Guntur Kaaram, Kallapu will portray a mischievous character that not only exudes glamour but also shares screen with actor Mahesh Babu. The YouTuber took to social media to share a series of captivating selfies from her makeup room, teasing her fans with a glimpse into her new role. Accompanying the post was the hashtag #ssmb28, generating further curiosity among movie enthusiasts.

(Kushitha Kallapu gave an update about Guntur Kaaram on her instagram post | Image: Kushitha Kallapu/Instagram

In addition to her role in Guntur Kaaram, reports have also surfaced that Kallapu will be playing the lead in an upcoming small-budget film produced by Mass Raja Raviteja.

Who is Kushitha Kallapu?

Kushitha Kallapu rose to fame following a late-night pub raiding incident in Hyderabad in 2022. Prior to her newfound acting venture, Kallapu had established a presence on YouTube through her engaging videos. During the pub raiding incident, Kallapu was captured on camera at the police station and outside the venue.

In response, she released a public video statement clarifying that her intentions were solely to indulge in a snack called 'cheese bajji.' This statement garnered significant media attention, with news channels consistently covering the story.