Meet New Parents Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's 'Mega Family'

Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl. Here's a look at their family tree.
Ram Charan is the son of the Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi is the son of Konidela Venkat Rao and Anjana Devi. His siblings are Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra Babu, Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao.
Chiranjeevi is married to Surekha Konidela. She is the sister of veteran producer Allu Aravind. Chiranjeevi and Surekha have a son Ram Charan and daughters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha.
Sushmitha Konidela is a designer and shares two children with her husband Vishnu Prasad. Both of them jointly own the production house Gold Box Entertainments.
Chiranjeevi's sister Vijaya Durga has two sons, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej. Both Sai Dharam and Panja Vaishnav are popular actors.
Allu Aravind, who is the brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi, is the father of Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and Venkatesh.
Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap Chandra Reddy, who founded Apollo Hospitals, the first corporatised chain of hospitals in India.