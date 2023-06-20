Last Updated:

Meet New Parents Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's 'Mega Family'

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni became parents to a baby girl. Here is a look at the 'Mega Family' tree.

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela
Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl. Here's a look at their family tree. 

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi
Ram Charan is the son of the Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi is the son of Konidela Venkat Rao and Anjana Devi. His siblings are Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra Babu, Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao.

Chiranjeevi, Surekha Konidela
Chiranjeevi is married to Surekha Konidela. She is the sister of veteran producer Allu Aravind. Chiranjeevi and Surekha have a son Ram Charan and daughters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha. 

Sreeja Konidela
Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Konidela is the mother of two daughters Nirvati and Naviskha.

Sushmitha Konidela
Sushmitha Konidela is a designer and shares two children with her husband Vishnu Prasad. Both of them jointly own the production house Gold Box Entertainments.

Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej
Chiranjeevi's sister Vijaya Durga has two sons, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej. Both Sai Dharam and Panja Vaishnav are popular actors. 

Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun
Allu Aravind, who is the brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi, is the father of Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and Venkatesh.

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej
Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and others more often get together on occasions.

Upasana Konidela, Upasana Kamineni
Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap Chandra Reddy, who founded Apollo Hospitals, the first corporatised chain of hospitals in India. 

Upasana Konidela, Upasana Kamineni
Upasana with her mother Shobana Kamineni, Suneetha Reddy, Puneetha Reddy and Preetha Reddy. 

Upasana Kamineni, Akhil Akkineni
Moreover, Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are related to Upasana Konidela. They are the children of Amala Akkineni, who is married to Nagarjuna and is a sister to Upasana's mother, Shobhana Kamineni.

