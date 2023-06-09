Meet Varun Tej's Family: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Others Expected At Engagement

Quick links:
Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to get engaged on June 9. They met while working on their movie Mister. Their chemistry was more evident when they appeared together in Antariksh
Varun Tej is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. The Konidela family is well-known in the Telugu film industry, with Varun Tej being the nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi.
Niharika, Varun's sister, is also likely to be present on this joyous occasion. While Niharika has primarily worked in the television industry, she is well-known in the Telugu entertainment world.
Pawan Kalyan, a beloved actor and politician, who is also Varun Tej's uncle, is expected to attend the engagement and bless the couple.
Ram Charan, a cousin of Varun Tej, is a popular actor and producer in the Telugu film industry. His attendance at the engagement would undoubtedly make it a memorable affair.
Allu Arjun, known for his stylish performances and dance moves, is another cousin of Varun Tej. His presence at the engagement will add glamour and excitement to the event.
Sai Dharam Tej, a cousin of Varun and a talented actor, might also join the family gathering. Sai Dharam Tej has made a mark for himself in the Telugu film industry.
The Konidela family share a close bond and they often come together to celebrate special occasions. Varun Tej's engagement will provide another opportunity for the family to gather.
It is expected that Chiranjeevi, along with other notable family members such as Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, will grace the occasion of Varun Tej's engagement with their presence.