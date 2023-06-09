Last Updated:

Meet Varun Tej's Family: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Others Expected At Engagement

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be engaged on June 9. The engagement ceremony is expected to be attended by Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and more.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Simple Vishwakarma
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
1/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to get engaged on June 9. They met while working on their movie Mister. Their chemistry was more evident when they appeared together in Antariksh

Chiranjeevi
2/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

Varun Tej is  the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. The Konidela family is well-known in the Telugu film industry, with Varun Tej being the nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi. 

Niharika
3/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

Niharika, Varun's sister, is also likely to be present on this joyous occasion. While Niharika has primarily worked in the television industry, she is well-known in the Telugu entertainment world.

Pawan Kalyan
4/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

Pawan Kalyan, a beloved actor and politician, who is also Varun Tej's uncle, is expected to attend the engagement and bless the couple.

Ram Charan
5/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

Ram Charan, a cousin of Varun Tej, is a popular actor and producer in the Telugu film industry. His attendance at the engagement would undoubtedly make it a memorable affair.

Allu Arjun
6/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

Allu Arjun, known for his stylish performances and dance moves, is another cousin of Varun Tej. His presence at the engagement will add glamour and excitement to the event.

Sai Dharam Tej
7/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

Sai Dharam Tej, a cousin of Varun and a talented actor, might also join the family gathering. Sai Dharam Tej has made a mark for himself in the Telugu film industry.

Konidela Family
8/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

The Konidela family share a close bond and they often come together to celebrate special occasions. Varun Tej's engagement will provide another opportunity for the family to gather. 

Konidela Family
9/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

It is expected that Chiranjeevi, along with other notable family members such as Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, will grace the occasion of Varun Tej's engagement with their presence.

Konidela Family
10/10
Source: Varuntej\instagram

With such a gathering of influential personalities from the mega family, Varun Tej's engagement is sure to be a memorable and star-studded event.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Remembering Sulochana Latkar: Other popular roles of Bollywood's iconic mother

Remembering Sulochana Latkar: Other popular roles of Bollywood's iconic mother
Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi attend Sonnalli Seygall's wedding in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi attend Sonnalli Seygall's wedding in Mumbai
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com