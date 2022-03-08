'Mega 154': Chiranjeevi 'delighted' To Welcome Shruti Haasan On Board On Women's Day

Chiranjeevi is currently gearing for his upcoming release Mega 154 and took to his social media account on Tuesday to give his fans and followers some exciting news on the occasion of Women's Day. He took the opportunity to welcome popular actor Shruti Haasan on board the film. Fans and followers were excited about the news and took to the comments section to express their joy.

Chiranjeevi headed to his social media account on Tuesday and welcomed Shruti Haasan to the Mega 154 cast on the occasion of women's day. He shared a picture of the duo together, as Chiranjeevi handed his now-co-star a bouquet of flowers. The two could be seen twinning in black as they smiled from ear to ear for the picture. The actor mentioned he was 'delighted' to welcome Haasan on board and said that she brings the 'Woman Power' to the sets of the film.

Have a look at the post here

Shruti Haasan recently took to her social media account and announced that she had tested positive for COVID. She mentioned she had contracted the virus despite all safety, measures and was now recovering. Her post read, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies." She then gave yet another update as she mentioned she was suffering from 'covid fatigue', but thanked her fans and followers for the love and good wishes they had been sending her way as she recovers.

The makers of the upcoming Mega 154 had earlier taken to social media to launch the film as they shared the first look of Chiranjeevi and also gave fans a glimpse of the pooja event that took place before the shooting began. The poster saw Chiranjeevi flaunting an intense look as he could be seen lighting up a cigarette as he wore sunglasses and looked off into the distance. The makers captioned the post, "Our favourite matinee idol, in an avatar we love to see him the most. Presenting the 'Mass Moolavirat' from #Mega154....Megastar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP".

Image: Twitter/@KChiruTweets