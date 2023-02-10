Megastar Chiranjeevi Recalls The Time When He Was Showered With Both Flowers And Eggs

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently appeared as the first guest on Telugu chat show Nijam With Smita. The talk show will be hosted by actress-musician Smita. In the viral promo of the show, the veteran star recalled the time when people threw eggs at him.

While chatting with the host, Chiranjeevi said that he has been showered with both flowers and eggs from the public. He referred to an incident in 2018 where people threw eggs at him.

See the promo here:

Starting our first episode of #NijamWithSmita with our one and only Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. Topic: Upward Mobility, కష్టే ఫలే

@KChiruTweets Nijam from Feb 10th pic.twitter.com/JwKQMZEG34 — Smita (@smitapop) February 7, 2023

What happened with Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi attended a rally at Narsampet in Warangal district in 2018 where some miscreants threw eggs at him. The eggs landed on his face and clothes. The actor was actively involved in politics at the time. He saw the darker side of politics for the first time when activists of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now known as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, threw eggs at him while he was participating in the rally.

It happened after the Godfather actor refused to share his opinion on the formation of the Telangana state during the rally. After the attack, the actor said, "I thank those who threw eggs at me. Incidents like this will not stop me."

Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to appear in Meher Ramesh's directorial Bholaa Shankar. While Tamannah Bhatia will be seen playing the role of his love interest, Keerthy Suresh will portray the role of his sister in the movie. Anil Sunkara is the producer of the film.