Megastar Chiranjeevi Reveals Why Srivedi Is Special To Him: 'I Never Enjoyed Working..'

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently shed some light on her bond with the late Bollywood actress Sridevi. The veteran actor said that the Mom star will always remain special to him. He appeared on the Telugu chat show Nijam With Smita hosted by actress-musician Smita.

The host named a few actresses who have shared the screens with Chiranjeevi and asked him to pick his favourite co-star. The list included Radha, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Vijaya Shanthi, and Sridevi. The Bholaa Shankar actor refused to pick any one actress from the list and said that he has shared an amazing onscreen chemistry with all of them. He further revealed a special quality about the four celebrated actresses.

He said, "Each one of them has their own qualities, so I can’t choose who is my favourite. For acting at ease and spontaneity, I would choose Radhika. Dance would be Radha, she would compete head-on. Vijaya Shanthi would mold herself very well into the character showing her power. She blends easily and is a very good performer."

'Sridevi will always remain special..'

While speaking about his Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari co-star Sridevi, Chiranjeevi said that she will always remain special to him. He even shared that he hasn't enjoyed working with anyone else as much as he did with the actress. The Godfather star said, "Keeping all of them aside, Sridevi… It just feels so wow watching her dance. Frankly, I never enjoyed working with anyone else, as much as I did with Sridevi."

Chiranjeevi's bond with Sridevi

Chiranjeevi and Sridevi are still considered as one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the Telugu film industry. The duo's onscreen camaraderie was praised by all. They have perfectly complimented each other with their amazing screen presences, comic timing, and exceptional dance numbers. They have worked in several films including Ranuvu Veeran, Mosagadu, and SP Parsuram among others.