Meghana Raj Celebrates Women's Day With A Major Throwback Photo Flaunting Baby Bump

Meghana Raj took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of herself during her pregnancy. Meghana Raj welcomed her baby boy on the 22nd of October in 2020. After her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, Meghana gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, fondly called Junior C. Fans have applauded Meghana's strength in the comment section of her recent post.

Meghana Raj's Instagram post about her pregnancy

Sporting a yellow kurti with black stripes and pairing them with blue jeans, Meghana Raj posed with a relaxed smile in a couple of pictures uploaded on Instagram. The actress wrote an emotional caption in commemoration of International Women's Day and posted two throwback pictures of herself. In Meghana Raj's photos, she was heavily pregnant as she posed with her huge dog by her side.

She wrote in her caption that she was celebrating the best thing about being a woman, which was creating life. She expressed her feelings about being a mother and the importance of wearing comfortable yet trendy clothes even during pregnancy. Meghana Raj's Instagram post celebrated womanhood as she ended her post by writing 'be fearless, be a woman of your choices, be unstoppable!'.

Netizens comment on Meghana Raj's photo

Fans showered love and support in the comment section of the actress's recent post. One fan commented that Meghana was a true hero while another wrote that Meghana was the strongest person and an inspiration to many. Many fans complimented her style and sent wishes and 'tons of love, strength, and great health' her way through their comments.

Pic Credit: Meghana Raj Instagram.

Meghana Raj's baby 'launches' Chiranjeevi Sarja's last film's trailer

Meghana Raj took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her baby Junior C launching the trailer of his late father's last film trailer. In the video, Meghana Raj's baby sat on her lap and clicked the play button on the phone to play Rajamaarthanda's trailer, Chiranjeevi Sarja's last movie. The video melted the hearts of the viewers as many flooded the comment section with love and support for the late Chiranjeevi's wife.

