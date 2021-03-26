Meghana Raj Remembers Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja As His Film 'Raanam' Releases

The year 2020 witnessed the unfortunate and untimely demise of some of the most famous film personalities. Popular Kannada actors Chiranjeevi Sarja was one of those personalities, who tragically passed away last year. The news of his death had come as a major shock not only for his family but also for the entire film industry. The unfortunate incident had taken place before his film Raanam could release. However, now that the film has finally hit the theatres, his wife Meghana Raj has shared the poster of his film in her Instagram story, in the late actor’s memory.

Meghana Raj shares poster of husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s movie Raanam

Raanam was among the many films that could not be released last year due to the coronavirus lockdown and the restrictions that were imposed on theatres in the wake of the pandemic. Chiranjeevi Sarja, who has played the lead role in this film, suddenly passed away in June last year due to cardiac arrest. To make matters worse, his wife and actor Meghana Raj was pregnant with their first child during the time of his untimely death. Nearly a year later, on the occasion of his film’s release, Meghana has shared the poster of his film in his memory.

Meghana had given birth to their child last year, only a few months after her husband’s death. She named her baby son after her father and introduced him on social media only a while back. She has been actively posting on social media about her son and has shared several unseen pictures with Chiranjeevi in the past in his memory. A few months back, she had announced that her family, including her son, had all tested positive for Covid-19. However, all of their family members are now in good condition.

Both Chiranjeevi and Meghana have worked in a long list of films in their respective careers. Some of Chiranjeevi’s recent films include Aadyaa, Sinnga, Amma I Love You among others. On the other hand, Meghana has worked in films such as Kurukshetra, Iruvudellava Bittu, Onti and others. She has also worked in a handful of Malayalam films.

