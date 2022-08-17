Meghana Raj Sarja Reacts To Trolls Saying She Has Forgotten Late Husband Chiranjeevi; Read

South Indian celebrity Meghana Raj Sarja has been keeping up a strong front ever since the demise of her husband and Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. Meghana and Chiranjeevi tied the knot in 2018, however, the latter passed away just two years later after suffering a massive heart stroke. At that time, Meghana was pregnant with their child, son Raayan Raj Sarja, who was born in October 2020.

Meghana, who actively posts about her life events on social media, has faced flak from netizens who claim she doesn't remember Chiranjeevi anymore. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Meghana hit back at trolls and mentioned that she doesn't need to prove herself to anyone out there. Meghana added that she hasn't signed any 'legal contract with anyone' to prove if she misses Chiranjeevi.

Meghana Raj Sarja slams trolls for saying she has forgotten Chiranjeevi

Meghana said, "There was a point of time when I wanted to quit social media not because people were negative. Actually for me, by God’s grace and Chiru’s grace, people have been extremely positive to me on social media and I have tried to look at only the positive side. Yes, there has been not equal share but lesser a percentage of people who have tried to poke me. Very recently, I had put up a post when I was eating burgers. I was continuously eating, it was my binge day. It was a random decision that I’m going to put on social media."

Further reacting to the harsh comments, she added, "Then some random comments saying ‘oh so now you don’t remember Chiru at all’ I’m like I don’t have to prove it to you brother. I really don’t have to prove it to you whether I remember him, I think of him, it’s completely up to me. I don’t have to put up a post every single day saying, 'I’m doing this, I’m eating this, I’m remembering this person I’m following this person or doing this', I don’t have to. I don’t have a legal contract with anyone to do that."

