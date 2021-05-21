Meghana Raj Says Her House 'will Never Be The Same', Mourns The Loss Of Her Pet Dog Bruno

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj took to Instagram earlier today to share some very unfortunate news with her fans and followers. She revealed that her 'best friend' and pet dog Bruno left for heavenly abode yesterday, on May 20, 2021. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and sent her prayers and condolence messages at this time of grief.

Meghana Raj's latest Instagram post

Meghana Raj took to her social media handle today and shared a series of pictures with her pet dog Bruno, who passed away yesterday. She shared three pictures with her St. Bernard, wherein she can be seen playing with and petting him. Meghana also penned a heartwarming caption for her late companion and wrote, "Lost too many. He doesn't need an introduction…. BRUNO! my best best friend breathed his last today… I wanted JrC to play with him and ride on his back… Bruno hates children in general… but somehow he was very gentle with Jr C.. he knew his master I guess …. This house is not the same without him… everyone who has come home has always asked us, Bruno yelli? ❤️ we will miss him terribly! I'm sure ur with Chiru and troubling him as always! #ripbabybruno"

Netizens react to Meghana Raj's Instagram post

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj has a following of one million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 150k likes within a day of sharing it. Fans and followers of the actor expressed their grief and sent her strength to cope with the loss. While one of the followers commented saying, "Oh no... So sorry", another one stated, "Will miss you a lot Bruno!😔💔"

Meghana Raj's husband and South Indian star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Meghana had given birth to their child last year, only a few months after her husband’s death. She named her baby son after her father and introduced him on social media only a while back. Meghana has worked in films such as Kurukshetra, Iruvudellava Bittu, Onti, among others. She has also worked in a few Malayalam films.

Image - Meghana Raj's Instagram Account

