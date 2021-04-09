Meghana Raj Shares A Relatable Meme About Her Friends; Take A Look

On April 9, Meghana Raj took to her Instagram stories to share a funny meme. The meme shared by the actor showed her bond with her group of friends. It was about their shopping shenanigans which Meghana truly agreed to and wrote, "Absolutely” with laughing emojis while sharing it.

Meghana Raj shares a relatable meme

Taking to Instagram, Meghana re-shared a meme in which two women can be seen at a clothing store. One of them tries on a red dress and asks the other if she should buy it. The other responds by saying that the dress will look good and encourages her to buy it. The one who was asked for the opinion continues to think that the dress being bought will also look good on her when she steals it from her friend. The meme was initially shared by Meghana's friend, Indushri S Rao. While sharing the meme, Indushri called her friends Vidyashri Rao and Meghana "idiots". Meghna found the meme relatable and agreed to Indushri's comment. Later, both, Indushri and Meghana deleted their stories.

Earlier, Meghana took to her Instagram feed to share a cute picture with her son. She held her son, who is fondly called Jr Chiru and Simba, and posed towards the camera with a beautiful smile. She captioned her post by writing, “Amma’s baby #simba #JrC #chiranjeevisarja.” Take a look at what fans and friends had to say about Meghana Raj's Instagram post below.

About Meghana Raj's movies

Meghana Raj is an Indian film actor who predominantly works in Malayalam and Kannada cinema. She has also worked in a few Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut with the 2009 Telugu film named Bendu Apparao R.M.P. She has appeared in films such as Yakshiyum Njanum, Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya, Ponnu Kondoru Aalroopam, Mullamottum Munthiricharum, Up & Down - Mukalil Oralundu, Iruvudellava Bittu and more. For her performance in Iruvudellava Bittu, she won the Best Actress title in the Karnataka State Film Award. She will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy and Buddhivanta 2. Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy is directed by Madhu Chandra and stars Srujan Lokesh, Meghana Raj and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles.

(Promo Image source: Meghana Raj Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.