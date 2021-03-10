Meghana Raj Shares Image Of Chiranjeevi, Arjun And Dhruva Sarja Flaunting Their Abs

Recently, Meghana Raj Sarja shared a collage made by a fan on her Instagram story. The image was a collage of Chiranjeevi’s uncle Arjun Sarja, Chiranjeevi Sarja, and her brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja in a shirtless photo flaunting their chiselled abs. All three of them are known to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. The collage that Meghana Raj shared are from earlier when the actors went shirtless. From what it looks like, the pictures seem to be taken during the initial years of the actors' career. Let's take a look at the picture Meghana shared on her social media handle:

Meghana Sarja's movies

Meghana Raj Sarja is an Indian film actor who made her debut with the Telugu film Bendu Apparao R.M.P. in 2009. She is known for movies like Iruvudellava Bittu. She has also acted in Malayalam movies like Beautiful and Memories opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's death

Meghana Raj got married to Chirranjeevi Sarja in 2018. The couple had a happy time together until Chirranjeevi’s death in June 2020. The actor passed away from a cardiac arrest. Meghana was revealed to be pregnant then. She gave birth to their son in October 2020. Meghana and the fans fondly call the baby as ‘Jr. C’ or ‘Simba’. On the occasion of the baby turning four months old, Meghana shared a post on Instagram with the baby’s pictures.

The trailer for Chiranjeevi's next film Rajamarthanda was released by his son on February 19, 2021. He is known for films like Aatagara which is based on Agatha Christie’s novel And Then There Were None and Aake a neo-noir horror film. Shivarjuna was Chirranjevi Sarja’s last movie before his death. Here is the trailer for Rajamarathanda:

Dhruva Sarja

Dhruva Sarja is the younger brother of the late Chiranjeevi Sarja. He is also a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry. He made his acting debut with the film Addhuri. He then went on to act in other blockbuster films namely, Bahaddur and Bharjari. His first film of 2021 is Pogaru, where he played the role of a man named Shiva opposite Rashmika Mandanna. His next film is titled Dubari.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.