Meghana Raj Shares Throwback Pics With Chiranjeevi Sarja, Ahead Of His Death Anniversary

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away close to a year ago in June 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest. As his death anniversary inches closer, the actor’s wife took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with him and their group of friends. Read along to take a look at the pictures and what she has to say.

Meghana Raj shares throwback pictures with Chiranjeevi Sarja, right before his first death anniversary

Meghna took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, and shared a fan-made collage of throwback pictures of the couple with their friends. The pictures featured a large group of couples that were friends of Meghana and Chiranjeevi, along with some other friends. The pictures also included Chiru’s closest buddy, Pannaga Bharana, take a look at it.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Death

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away last year on June 7, 2020, at the age of 35. The actor collapsed at his Bangalore residence in the afternoon of June 7 and passed away later the same day after being taken to the hospital. Doctors mentioned that the actor suffered a severe heart attack.

The actor had tied the knot with his long time girlfriend, Meghana Raj on April 30, 2018, after they got engaged on October 22, 2017. The couple were expecting their firstborn at the time of Sarja’s death. Meghana welcomed their child five months later in October 2020. She gave birth to a baby boy on October 22, 2020, and refers to him as Junior C, in all of her Instagram posts.

Meghana had not revealed her baby boy’s face for a long time after his birth and finally shared a glimpse of him on February 14, 2021. She shared a video, which included some special moments of her and her late husband and then added a video of junior C. She wrote with it, “Introducing our Little Prince! You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL!”.

