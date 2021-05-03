Meghana Raj's Birthday: Take This Quiz On The 'Onti' Actor And See How Well You Know Her

Meghana Raj began her career with her appearance as Gayatri in the film Bendu Apparao R.M.P in 2009, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. She has been a part of a slew of movies in her illustrative career. She rose to fame after her role in the film Punda garnered love from fans. On Meghana Raj's birthday, take this quick quiz and check out if you are a die-hard fan of the actor.

Meghana Raj's quiz

1. Her second film in her career bagged her the Suvarna Film Award for Best Debut Actress in Kannada. Can you guess the Yogesh and Avinash starrer?

Punda

Kaadhal Solla Vandhen

Yakshiyum Njanum

Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya

2. Out of all Meghana Raj's movies in Mollywood, the actor was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress- Malayalam for her role in _____. (In it, she plays the role of Anjali/Annie)

Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya

Beautiful

Caring Soul

Nanda Nanditha

3. Can you guess the year in which Meghana made her singing debut?

2012

2013

2017

2014

4. Do you remember when Meghana and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot?

29/04/2018

21/03/2018

20/02/2017

22/04/2017

5. In this Kanthraj Kanalli directorial, Raj plays the role of Poorvi, alongside an ensemble cast of Tilak Shekar, Achyuth Kumar, Aruna Balraj. The film follows the story of how an independent girl falls in love with a man and then realises that her decision wasn't right. Can you guess this film for which Meghana won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress?

Jindaa

Most Intelligent

Noorondu Nenapu

Iruvudellava Bittu

6. Meghana took the internet by storm after she broke the big news of the delivery of her baby boy on ______?

October 22, 2020

November 21, 2020

September 20, 2020

December 18, 2020

7. Meghana and her son Jr. C launched the trailer of which film together?

Bhujanga

Rajamaarthanda

New Power

The State

8. In 2019, she appeared in the historical drama ____, written by J. K. Bharavi and directed by Naganna and since then she's been away from the celluloid.

Iruvudellava Bittu

Zebra Varakal

Lakshmana

Kurukshetra

9. Meghana will make a comeback with the film Selfie Mummy Google Daddy, alongside ____?

Prithviraj

Mohanlal

Dhruva

Achyuth Kumar

10. Can you guess Meghana's age in this throwback pic?

12

13

15

14

Meghana Raj's quiz Answer Bank: