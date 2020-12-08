Meghana Raj's Mother Pramila Joshai Hospitalised After Complaining Of Uneasiness

Kannada actor Meghana Raj's mother, Pramila Joshai, has been hospitalised after she complained of uneasiness. Senior actor Pramila Joshai is also a prominent name in the South Indian film industry and she has over 170 films to her credit. Read on to know more about her current health condition.

Pramila Joshai rushed to hospital

Meghana Raj's mother, Pramila Joshai was rushed to the hospital as she complained of uneasiness. According to a report by Sakshi Post, Pramila was tested positive for the coronavirus and since then has been admitted in the hospital. Pramila Joshai's health is said to be stable now and that she is responding to the treatment. Following her testing positive, her daughter Meghana Raj and husband Sundar Raj also underwent the test for COVID-19 and both have tested negative for the same.

Meghana Raj recently gave birth to a baby boy and their family named him Chiru Jr, after his late father Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away earlier this year because of a cardiac arrest. Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 aged 39. The actor’s sudden demise had shocked the film industry as well as his fans. He was in a hospital in Bengaluru at the time of death and died due to a cardiac arrest. He suffered from breathing issues earlier in the day of his demise, after which he had been taken to the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar.

Pramila Joshai filmography

Pramila Joshai has been a part of over 170 films in Kannada and Tamil. She married actor Sundar Raj, who is also an actor. Some of Pramila's most known works include Bahuparak, Saheba, Thaayi, Apthamitra, Shubha Milana, Vijay Vikram among others. She was credited as Parimalam in her debut Tamil film Vaidehi Kathirunthal in the year 1984, which became a blockbuster hit and has attained cult status over the years. The Kannada actor's film Thaayi even went on to win a National award in 2005 in the category Best Feature Film in Kannada and Best Lyrics.

