Meghana Raj's Movies List To Commemorate Her 31st Bday: From 'Beautiful' To 'Kurukshetra'

Actor Meghana Raj celebrates her 31st birthday today (May 3, 2021). This is her first birthday since the death of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on June 7, 2020, from a major cardiac arrest. Meghana was five months pregnant with their first baby at the time of Chiranjeevi's death. On October 22, 2020, the actor gave birth to a baby boy. On her birthday, let's have a look at Meghana Raj's movies list comprising of her most iconic roles.

Meghana Raj's movies list

Bendu Apparao RMP is a 2009 Telugu romantic comedy film starring Allari Naresh, Kamna Jethmalani, Meghana Raj, Krishna Bhagavaan, and Suman Setty in the lead roles. The film was directed by E V V Satyanarayana and produced by D. Ramanaidu. This marked Meghana Raj's debut in the film industry. Sivashangkar Mohan directed Punda, a 2010 Indian Kannada language action-drama film. Yogesh and Meghana Raj, who was making her Kannada debut, play pivotal roles in the film. The plot follows a man who loses his motorcycle to local thugs and embarks on a long fight to reclaim it.

Beautiful, a 2011 Malayalam film, got Meghana a lot of acclaim and even awards. She was nominated for a Filmfare for her role in the film. Meghna plays a nurse in the film because of whom the relationship of two long time friends take a turn for the worse. The 2013 film, Raja Huli, was a huge commercial hit and saw Meghana Raj star opposite the Southern superstar Yash. 100 Degree Celsius was the film that saw Raj mark her debut as a playback singer for the song, Pacha Manja.

Kantharaj Kannalli's romantic drama received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. Meghana Raj's success in the film earned her, her first Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress. She portrayed Poorvi, an ambitious young woman who experiences many ups and downs in her personal life as a result of ideological differences. Tilak Shekar and Shri Mahadev also appeared as the major characters in Iruvudellava Bittu.

Kurukshetra, directed by Munirathna, was the largest historical extravaganza ever made in Kannada cinema. Meghana played Bhanumathi opposite Challenging Star Darshan in the ensemble film. Kurukshetra was a huge success, and it broke the Rs 100 crore club in less than a month, setting a new Sandalwood record. The 2019 film's central premise was the Mahabharata's great war, and it featured Nikhil Gowda, Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Sonu Sood, and Arjun Sarja, among others.